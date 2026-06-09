Cardinals’ Minor League Duo Is Putting MLB On Notice

The St. Louis Cardinals are having a great season in the majors and down in the minors so far in 2026.

The big league club has obviously — and rightfully — been talked about endlessly so far this season. The Cardinals are seven games above .500 right now at 35-28. That's good for second place in the National League Central. Also, that's the fifth-best record in the National League in general.

St. Louis has been awesome and there's more to come. The Cardinals have one of the best farm systems in the league right now. Two guys fans should specifically be talking about right now are No. 3 prospect Joshua Báez and infield prospect Tre Richardson III.

Báez has been talked about all season to this point. Cardinals fans likely know about him at this point. He's one step away from the majors and is breaking down the door with Triple-A Memphis. He has played in 56 games this season and is slashing .276/.349/.587 with a .936 OPS, 17 homers, 45 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, 13 doubles and three triples. Fans have been buzzing about Báez all season to this point and at some point he should get a shot in the majors this season.

The Cardinals' Farm System Is Loaded

Apr 21, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A St. Louis Cardinals hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Another prospect who has been tearing the cover off the ball this week is infield prospect Tre Richardson III. Fans may not know much about him yet, but you're going to hear a lot about him. The 24-year-old isn't on the club's top-30 prospect list, but has been incredible this season. He has played in 26 games with High-A Peoria and has slashed .337/.426/.733 with a 1.158 OPS, 10 homers, 26 RBIs, eight stolen bases, two doubles, one triple, and 28 runs scored. That's some insane production. To put it into perspective, 10 homers in 26 games would be a pace of 62 homers in 162 games played. He also has five homers in his last five games. On top of all of this, he was named the Midwest League Player of the Week.

"Congratulations to 2B Tre Richardson III (A+) on being named Midwest League Player of the Week! Richardson III's power surge led to a .412/.500/1.294 slash line with a league-leading 5 HR, 22 TB and 1.794 OPS over 5 games last week, including two multi-homer games and a career-high tying 5 RBI game on June 5."

Congratulations to 2B Tre Richardson III (A+) on being named Midwest League Player of the Week!



Richardson III's power surge led to a .412/.500/1.294 slash line with a league-leading 5 HR, 22 TB and 1.794 OPS over 5 games last week, including two multi-homer games and a… pic.twitter.com/wG9i1zaiXh — Cardinals Player Development (@CardsPlayerDev) June 8, 2026

There's a lot to be happy about, Cardinals fans. It's taken a few years, but the skys are brightening in St. Louis.