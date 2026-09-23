Why Potential Reunion with Sonny Gray Makes Sense for Cardinals

Last offseason, the St. Louis Cardinals traded Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan, stripping their roster of established veteran players. However, that seemed to have lit a spark underneath the young players they have on their roster.

Jordan Walker and JJ Wetherholt have emerged as franchise cornerstones, and though they have cooled off towards the end of the season, there is still a lot to be excited about when concerning the future. The Cardinals also saw Alec Burleson emerge as a star.

Though their starting rotation has been their strength, it could use an addition or two in the offseason. Perhaps a reunion with Sonny Gray could make sense.

Why Sonny Gray reunion would make sense

Aug 21, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gray wasn't quite the ace the Cardinals needed him to be in his two years in St. Louis, but he has been that guy for the Boston Red Sox. In 28 starts, the 36-year-old right-hander is 17-5 with a 2.82 ERA. Though he is older now, he would make sense for the Cardinals because he will likely cost a little less than he did when St. Louis orginally signed him after the 2023 season.

He's also a proven veteran leader that can guide the young pitching staff, and is somebody that can anchor the rotation and get them one step closer to returning to postseason contention, and if they struggle again, he could be a trade candidate at the deadline.

But now might be the right time for the Cardinals to supplement what they have already built from within. They have a strong core in place, and some proven pieces could be what they need to take the next step forward in 2027.

Gray does have a mutual option with Boston for 2027 and has considered retirement, but the mutual option will likely be declined. And if he doesn't retire, perhaps he'll see what the Cardinals have built and be interested in returning to St. Louis.

He is a voice that a lot of the Cardinals' young players are familiar with. He also seemed to enjoy his time in St. Louis despite the team's struggles, and with Kyle Leahy, Quinn Mathews and Michael McGreevy emerging, St. Louis could have an even stronger starting rotation in 2027, especially since the farm system is now loaded with pitching, including top prospect Liam Doyle.

There is a lot to be excited about, and signing Gray could be the first step to getting St. Louis back into contention.