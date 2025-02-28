$260 Million Cardinals' All-Star Listed As Player With A Lot To Prove In 2025
The St. Louis Cardinals had a very quiet winter. After promising fans a "reset," they did nothing to address their Major League roster.
No players were added or traded from the roster, and they failed to restock their farm system with talent. This has left fans frustrated and confused with the current state of affairs.
2025 does not look promising for St. Louis. They likely won't contend and may even trade some players at the deadline. That said, however, it's still going to be an important year.
Zach Wadley of Yardbarker listed Nolan Arenado as the Cardinal with the most to prove in 2025.
"How quickly people have written off Arenado. Yes, he's getting older at 33, but he's still more than effective. Some might say it's awkward he's still around after it was assumed he would be traded. That's all the more reason for him to have a big year," Wadley wrote.
"With no Paul Goldschmidt in St. Louis, Arenado must return to his superstar ways if the Cardinals are to win ballgames. It's not just the Cardinals that depend on Arenado — his future depends on his 2025 production as well."
The Cardinals tried to trade Arenado this winter but were unable to find any takers that he was interested in. As such, he'll likely remain a Cardinal until at least the deadline.
But if he performs well, perhaps some of the teams he was interested in joining this past offseason will show interest in him. This would then allow the Cardinals to cut salary and open up third base for Nolan Gorman and Thomas Saggese.
