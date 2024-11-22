Cardinals Blockbuster Trade Pitch Provides Braves With Raisel Iglesias Alternative
The St. Louis Cardinals could lose valuable talent this offseason as the front office searches for ways to reduce payroll without completely tearing apart the big-league roster.
Fortunately, ace Sonny Gray and three-time All-Star catcher Willson Contreras have invoked their no-trade clauses and will remain in St. Louis for 2025 -- assuming their minds aren't changed.
However, not every Cardinals fan favorite will be saved from being dealt this winter, especially St. Louis' most valuable trade chip, who has been linked to the Atlanta Braves as a potential suitor.
"Closers Ryan Helsley, Cardinals; and Devin Williams, (Milwaukee) Brewers: We'll lump these two National League Central closers and potential trade targets together," CBS Sports' Dayn Perry wrote Friday afternoon. "If you want swing and miss in high-leverage spots and someone to provide an alternative to Raisel Iglesias when it comes to save opportunities, then Helsley and Williams are made to order. Such matters are fluid and uncertain, of course, but right now Williams seems like a stronger bet to be moved before the season starts."
The Cardinals front office's goal this winter is to maximize trade value for whoever's contract they shop. Helsley will likely reel in the best haul of all St. Louis' options.
Helsley logged a 7-4 record with a 2.04 ERA, 79-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .210 batting average against, a 1.10 WHIP and a league-leading, franchise record-setting 49 saves in 66 1/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals this season.
The reigning NL Reliever of the Year could help the Cardinals restock their lackluster farm system by being traded for a haul of top prospects.
Unfortunately for the Braves, they don't have the most robust farm system either, so trading for Helsley could be tricky. There's a greater chance the 30-year-old flamethrower is dealt to a contending team such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose pockets are deep with top-100 prospects.
