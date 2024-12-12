Cardinals Blockbuster Trade Pitch Sends $260M All-Star To Dodgers In One-For-One Swap
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't made any significant splashes in the trade market yet this winter but it could only be a matter of time before a deal is made.
Cardinals three-time All-Stars Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray have already invoked their no-trade clauses for 2025, so it's doubtful either one will be moved.
However, the same can't be said for another St. Louis All-Star, recently linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a blockbuster trade proposal.
"Cardinals receive: right-handed pitcher Bobby Miller
-- Dodgers receive: thrid baseman Nolan Arenado, $20 million," FanSided's Thomas Gauvain wrote Thursday morning.
"Wouldn't this be nice? The Cardinals receive a legitimate starting pitcher, and all they have to forfeit is Arenado and some cash. Bobby Miller had a down year in 2024 with an 8.52 ERA in only 56 innings pitched, but his 2023 was exceptional. He had a 3.76 ERA with 119 strikeouts in 124.1 innings for a 114 ERA+."
Arenado's top trade destination on his wish list is the Dodgers, his childhood favorite team but Los Angeles doesn't sound interested in signing the Southern California native.
"The Dodgers have already exceeded the luxury tax, so they'll happily accept any cash in addition to Arenado," Gauvain continued. "Bobby Miller's stock has fallen after a rough 2024, and this trade could benefit both clubs. It's possible the Cardinals will have to add either more money or a prospect of some kind to sweeten the deal."
If the Dodgers move two-time All-Star Max Muncy elsewhere in the field, perhaps Arenado could be traded to the defending World Series champions.
Otherwise, a blockbuster trade between the Dodgers and Cardinals for Arenado this winter seems unlikely.
