Cardinals Closer Linked To Phillies After Jose Alvarado Suspension
The St. Louis Cardinals have found themselves back in contention after overcoming a dreadful start to the 2025 season. They started 14-19 and have since won 13 of their last 15 games, coming to within one game of first place in the National League Central.
Still, that hasn't stopped speculation that St. Louis might sell off a piece or two at the trade deadline. One piece they could trade is All-Star closer Ryan Helsley, who is coming off a career year.
The Philadelphia Phillies just lost left-hander Jose Alvarado to an 80-game PED suspension. R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports lists Helsley as somebody the Phillies could target to replace Alvarado.
"Helsley has established himself as one of the sport's top relievers over the last few years, earning Cy Young Award consideration in both 2022 and 2024. Will he be made available at the deadline? That would seem to depend on how the Cardinals play over the next two months," Anderson wrote.
"It is worth noting that Helsley is an impending free agent, however, and that could alter the Cardinals' calculus on such a move."
Helsley could bring back a few solid prospects if traded, and given that he is in the final year of his contract, it actually does make sense for the Cardinals to at least consider trading him.
The Cardinals are also thin on pitching depth at the minor league level, so replenishing their supply of young arms would certainly help them going forward.
We'll see what they decide to do.
