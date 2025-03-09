Cardinals Could Trade $15 Million Starter To Yankees After Gerrit Cole Injury
The offseason has come and gone, but there could still be some moves made, even by the St. Louis Cardinals, who have been quiet this winter.
They advertised a "reset" but haven't accomplished anything yet. Nobody was traded and they didn't sign any free agents.
However, they have some players that could be intriguing trade pieces, including right-hander Erick Fedde. He is in the final year of his contract and likely won't be back with the Cardinals in 2026. As such, the Cardinals could look to deal him and receive prospects in return.
With Gerrit Cole's recent injury, Drew VonScio of Newsweek noted that the New York Yankees could give the Cardinals a call about Fedde.
"Fedde may not be your ace, but he's a pitcher who will take the mound every five days and give you quality performances almost every time. He's set to make just $7.5 million in 2025 before becoming a free agent in 2026. Fedde would be a great fit for the Yankees if Cashman searches the trade market," VonScio wrote.
Cole may be out for an extended period of time, so the Yankees are going to need to add an arm. There aren't many free agents left, so their best bet is via trade.
With the Cardinals rebuilding, it would certainly make sense for them to be shopping Fedde to contenders, especially if they are serious about their reset.
Fedde is coming off a strong 2024 season and could bring back a decent haul of prospects.
More MLB: Cardinals Reportedly 'Remain In Conversation' With Free Agent Targets