Cardinals Defense Could Be Key To Contention
The St. Louis Cardinals have made some significant improvements in 2025. Their young core is performing up to par and has led them back into contention, where nobody thought they would be at the start of the season.
The offense is clicking, the bullpen has been solid, and the starting rotation has carried the load to start the season.
However, one thing has remained a constant for them in 2025. It was present in 2024, but it's making a major difference for the Cardinals thus far.
Zach Pressnell of FanSided pointed out how the defense has been a big difference maker for St. Louis this year.
"This season, the Cardinals have looked like a completely different team. Their pitching, offense, and defense have all been excellent early this season. Players like Arenado and Victor Scott II have led the team, both on offense and defense," Pressnell writes.
"While there have been some major improvements for the Cardinals, it's their improved defense that has quietly turned them into real contenders this season."
Victor Scott II has been solid out in center field, and Nolan Arenado, Masyn Winn, Brendan Donovan, and Willson Contreras have formed one of the best defensive infields in all of Major League Baseball.
St. Louis also has Lars Nootbaar in left field and Jordan Walker making strides defensively in right field. Even without Paul Goldschmidt, the defense hasn't skipped a beat, and it will be a major key to them remaining in the race as the season rolls along.
More MLB: Could Cardinals Poach All-Star Left-Hander From Division Rival?