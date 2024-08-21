Cardinals Drop Series Opener To Division-Rival Brewers Despite Late Comeback Efforts
The St. Louis Cardinals came so close to making an epic comeback in Tuesday night's 3-2 loss to the division-rival Milwaukee Brewers but couldn't pull through in the end.
The Cardinals had no outs with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning and Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Gorman up to hit -- both sluggers struck out swinging to end the game.
Cardinals right-handed pitcher Erick Fedde pitched arguably his best game since joining St. Louis at the trade deadline but the 31-year-old's efforts weren't enough to prevent a pivotal loss to the Brewers.
Fedde pitched for 5 2/3 innings and gave up only two earned runs on six hits, two strikeouts and four walks in Tuesday's loss to the Brewers. It's safe to say the newest member of the Cardinals rotation rose to the occasion but sadly, the offense couldn't pull through for him.
St. Louis' lineup has been a problem all season and things were no different on Tuesday night. The Cardinals were shut out until the eighth inning when three-time All-Star Matt Carpenter made his triumphant return from the injured list by coming in to pinch-hit -- belting a two-run home run to make it a one-run game.
If it weren't for Brewers All-Star catcher William Contreras's one-run double in the top of the eighth inning, perhaps this game would have ended differently.
Regardless, St. Louis will host Milwaukee again on Wednesday night. Cardinals starting pitcher Kyle Gibson will take the mound in what should hopefully be a series-tying game.
