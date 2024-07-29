Cardinals, Dodgers, White Sox Reportedly Negotiating Three-Way Blockbuster Deal
The St. Louis Cardinals have been involved in trade rumors for the past few days but it looks like a significant deal is finally in the works.
The Cardinals were recently probed by the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees for utility man Tommy Edman but no offers were reported.
Waiting for St. Louis to make a move appears to be over, as the Dodgers and Chicago White Sox have reportedly agreed to a three-way deal.
"A three-team trade in which the Cardinals would acquire Erick Fedde, the Dodgers would acquire Tommy Edman and the White Sox would acquire prospects is close, sources tell me and Katie Woo," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported on Monday.
It was recently reported that the White Sox had offered Fedde in exchange for Cardinals rising star Jordan Walker but it seems that St. Louis president of baseball operations John Mozeliak had other plans in mind.
Fedde has posted a 7-4 record with a 3.11 ERA, 108-to-34 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .227 batting average against and a 1.14 WHIP in 121 2/3 innings pitched for Chicago in 2024.
The 31-year-old is a perfect fit for the Cardinals' veteran-laden rotation where he will serve as either the No. 1 or No. 2 starter next to ace Sonny Gray, who's struggled lately.
It's sad to see Edman -- a homegrown talent -- go to a new team but given all the recent trade rumors he was involved in the past couple of days, it's not so shocking to see him dealt.
It's a bittersweet beginning to the Cardinals' 2024 trade deadline but hopefully, there will be more game-changing trades to come!
