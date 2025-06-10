Cardinals Drop Several Spots In Latest MLB Power Rankings
The St. Louis Cardinals pulled themselves out of a major rut after falling to 14-19 on May 2, and that coincided with their hottest stretch of the 2025 season.
While they are still six games above the .500 mark as the month of June rolls on, they have begun to struggle a little bit, having lost six of their last 10 games.
Monday night may have been one of their toughest losses of the season, as they fell 5-4 to the Toronto Blue Jays.
With less than 100 games left on the 2025 schedule, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report released his latest power rankings, and the Cardinals had fallen to 11th after being seventh last week.
"The 2025 Cardinals have been significantly better than expected, and that continued last week when they picked up a series win over the Dodgers, but can they keep it up? A tough slate of games against two of the hottest teams in baseball in the Blue Jays and Brewers this week will provide another good gauge of how they stack up to some quality competition," wrote Reuter.
Monday night was not a good start to their latest stretch, as they were two outs away from a comeback win before watching their lead evaporate in the ninth inning.
This week represents a major test for a team that is looking to prove whether the month of May was for real or a fluke.
It will be interesting to see how the Cardinals fare in this stretch.
