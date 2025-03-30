Cardinals' Gold Glove Winner Projected To Receive $60 Million Extension In 2025
The St. Louis Cardinals are not expected to be a contending team in 2025, though they have won their first two games of the year against the Minnesota Twins and are going for a sweep on Sunday.
If they can pull it off, it will mark the first time since 2006 that they started a season 3-0. It will be interesting to see if they can get it done.
This year is going to be about giving opportunities to younger players. Brendan Donovan is a young star that has taken a starting spot with St. Louis, having won a Gold Glove in 2022.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicts that St. Louis will give him a five-year, $60 million extension.
"The Cardinals have not been shy about handing out early extensions, and Donovan is a logical candidate for a long-term deal. The 27-year-old is the active version of Ben Zobrist, with terrific on-base skills and defensive versatility. A deal that buys out his final two arbitration seasons at $5 million in 2026 and $10 million in 2027 before paying him $15 million annually over what would be his first three years of free agency makes sense for both sides," Reuter wrote.
Being able to extend Donovan would be huge for St. Louis. He is a key building block for the team and will be a centerpiece for years to come.
He can play almost any position on the field and has proven himself to be a capable hitter.
Keeping him around long-term would certainly be the right move as the Cardinals prepare to usher in a new era.
More MLB: Cardinals 26-Year-Old Infielder Predicted To Get Called Up, Stick With Roster