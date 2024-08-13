Cardinals Hurler Acquired In Tyler O'Neill Trade Claimed Off Waivers By Angels
The St. Louis Cardinals are involved in a tight National League Wild Card race that'll likely come down to the wire and will need all the help they can get to earn a playoff spot.
When Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak retooled the pitching staff last offseason, he didn't envision that one of the relievers acquired would finish 2024 with a new team.
Right-handed pitcher Nick Robertson was claimed off waivers Tuesday by the Los Angeles Angels after being designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for RHP Riley O'Brien, who is making his return from the injured list.
Robertson posted a 4.38 ERA with a 14-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .306 batting average against and a 1.38 WHIP in 12 1/3 innings pitched for St. Louis this season.
The 26-year-old showed potential in the minors before being traded from the Boston Red Sox to the Cardinals -- along with RHP Victor Santos -- in exchange for two-time Gold Glove defender Tyler O'Neill. Unfortunately, his success with previous organizations didn't translate to St. Louis.
The former Red Sox pitcher logged a 1-2 record with a 7.48 ERA, 21-to-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .277 batting average against and a 1.80 WHIP in 21 2/3 innings pitched for Triple-A Memphis in 2024.
Although Robertson won't help the Cardinals' playoff ambitions, perhaps his replacement, O'Brien, will pull through and be a dominant force in the bullpen.
