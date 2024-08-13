Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Hurler Acquired In Tyler O'Neill Trade Claimed Off Waivers By Angels

St. Louis is moving on from the young pitcher

May 13, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ivan Herrera (48) shakes hands with relief pitcher Nick Robertson (29) after ninth inning defeating the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
The St. Louis Cardinals are involved in a tight National League Wild Card race that'll likely come down to the wire and will need all the help they can get to earn a playoff spot.

When Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak retooled the pitching staff last offseason, he didn't envision that one of the relievers acquired would finish 2024 with a new team.

Right-handed pitcher Nick Robertson was claimed off waivers Tuesday by the Los Angeles Angels after being designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for RHP Riley O'Brien, who is making his return from the injured list.

Robertson posted a 4.38 ERA with a 14-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .306 batting average against and a 1.38 WHIP in 12 1/3 innings pitched for St. Louis this season.

The 26-year-old showed potential in the minors before being traded from the Boston Red Sox to the Cardinals -- along with RHP Victor Santos -- in exchange for two-time Gold Glove defender Tyler O'Neill. Unfortunately, his success with previous organizations didn't translate to St. Louis.

The former Red Sox pitcher logged a 1-2 record with a 7.48 ERA, 21-to-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .277 batting average against and a 1.80 WHIP in 21 2/3 innings pitched for Triple-A Memphis in 2024.

Although Robertson won't help the Cardinals' playoff ambitions, perhaps his replacement, O'Brien, will pull through and be a dominant force in the bullpen.

