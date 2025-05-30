Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Insider States Now Is The Time For Struggling Slugger To Break Out

It's crunch time for a former top prospect.

Curt Bishop

Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals are on an absolute tear as the month of May draws to a close. After falling to 14-19 on May 2, they have won 18 of their last 23 games and are eight games over the .500 mark.

The team is clicking on all cylinders as June approaches, and it should be an exciting summer for Cardinals fans.

Certain players on the team are struggling though, including infielder Nolan Gorman. He has lost playing time due to his struggles at the plate.

On the podcast "BK & Ferrario", Katie Woo of The Athletic expressed that now is the time for Gorman to heat up, or it could result in his time in St. Louis coming to an end.

"What Nolan Gorman can do in what will be a limited sample size over the next six weeks I think will dictate, could he be a key trade piece?" Woo said. "He's still so young. He still has so much power. He has a lot of team control remaining. Does he fit with the Cardinals club of the future? That's what they are trying to figure out."

Gorman's value will be low if he becomes a trade piece, but now is the time for him to prove that he can hit at the Major League level. His offense has declined significantly since 2023.

With Thomas Saggese waiting in the wings, Gorman's days in St. Louis could be numbered, especially with the Cardinals in contention, where nobody expected them to be.

Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news.

