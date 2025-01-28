Cardinals Legend Albert Pujols Predicts Rising Star Will Become Hall Of Famer
St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is a no-doubt Hall of Fame candidate after retiring from his illustrious 22-year career in 2022.
The 11-time All-Star knows a thing or two about what it takes to earn baseball immortality. Pujols was a highly anticipated top prospect from the Dominican Republic who did not disappoint after batting .329 with 88 extra-base hits including 37 home runs, 130 RBIs and a 1.013 OPS in 161 games played for the Cardinals in 2001 -- the last St. Louis player to win National League Rookie of the Year.
Not all top prospects develop into stars, let alone be inducted into Hall of Fame candidates. However, Pujols seems confident that an American League East club has something special on their hands.
"(Junior) Caminero and his elite bat speed are ready for a breakout season that will probably include his first All-Star appearance," The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote Tuesday morning when discussing the Tampa Bay Rays' rising star's future potential. "He’s torn up the Dominican Winter League with Leones del Escogido, impressing his manager, Major League Baseball great Albert Pujols, so much that he described him to me as 'a future Hall of Famer, God willing.'"
After clobbering a go-ahead home run to dead center field in the top of the 9th inning Monday night, Caminero helped Pujols (manager) and Leones del Escogido win the Dominican Republic Professional Baseball Winter League championship. His trot will from that dinger proves he has what it takes to make fans remember him -- a quality often found in Hall of Fame legends.
"Besides raking at the dish, Caminero has improved his defense at third base this winter by working with Pujols and the coaching staff," Bowden continued. "Caminero has gotten a taste of the majors the past two years, but he’s primed for much more in 2025. His loud barrel contact is as impressive as his hard-hit rate."
This upcoming season will be Caminero's chance to prove himself to the league. With only 50 big-league games under his belt, it'll be interesting to see if he rises to the occasion. If he continues to slug the way he did this winter, 2025 will undoubtedly be a breakout year for the Dominican phenom.
