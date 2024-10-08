Cardinals Linked To Diamondbacks $65 Million Star In Compelling Blockbuster
There has been plenty of recent discussion regarding who the St. Louis Cardinals could eliminate from payroll this winter but few about who they might pursue.
Just because the Cardinals might unload significant talent to reduce payroll doesn't mean they won't make any acquisitions in the free-agent market.
It's tough to gauge what St. Louis' budget will look like this offseason but an Arizona Diamondbacks slugger has been mentioned as a possible option for the Cardinals to pursue.
"The idea should be to find someone who can live up to what (Paul) Goldschmidt was supposed to be," Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer wrote Tuesday when discussing how St. Louis will replace their four-time Gold Glove first baseman. "Not just a veteran leader, but still a star-caliber player between the lines. Christian Walker is an ideal option."
Walker has batted .250 with 312 extra-base hits including 147 home runs, 443 RBIs and a .793 OPS throughout his 10-year career between his time playing for the Baltimore Orioles and Diamondbacks.
The 33-year-old will become a free agent this winter and is projected to land a three-year, $65 million contract, according to Spotrac.
The two-time Gold Glove defender logged a .251/.335/.468 slash line with 52 extra-base hits including 26 home runs, 84 RBIs and a .803 OPS in 130 games played for Arizona this season.
The star first baseman's track record speaks for itself but would the Cardinals be willing to spend an estimated $22 million per year on a veteran who turns 34 in March? It seems doubtful, given that St. Louis is shifting its focus to the youth movement but perhaps acquiring a veteran, such as Walker, to help lead the youngsters would be wise.
More MLB: Cardinals Reportedly 'Unlikely' To Retain Pair Of Beloved Hurlers This Offseason