Cardinals Reportedly 'Unlikely' To Retain Pair Of Beloved Hurlers This Offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals offseason could be heartbreaking for some fans, with several notable names being mentioned as possible trade candidates.
For instance, fan favorite Nolan Arenado and ace Sonny Gray could be traded this winter as the Cardinals look to reduce payroll and reset the franchise.
According to a Cardinals insider's most recent comments, another pair of beloved St. Louis players could play elsewhere next season.
"It is unlikely the Cardinals will exercise (Lance) Lynn’s and (Kyle) Gibson’s options, especially with the organization emphasizing its youthful core," The Athletic's Katie Woo wrote Monday when discussing St. Louis' offseason agenda.
Gibson and Lynn were acquired last offseason after the Cardinals finished with a 71-91 record in 2023, with the lackluster rotation mainly to blame.
The pair of veteran hurlers signed one-year deals with 2025 club options. Lynn's is valued at $11 million and Gibson's is $12 million, both with $1 million buyouts.
Despite helping the Cardinals' rotation get back on its feet after a disastrous 2023 season, Gibson and Lynn are 36 and 37 years old, so they're either on the verge of retirement or would likely rather spend the end of their career fighting for a World Series ring.
It wouldn't be fair to retain Lynn, a former homegrown talent or Gibson, a University of Missouri alumni and well-respected community member, while St. Louis is rebuilding. It'll be tough to watch them pitch elsewhere next year but neglecting to pickup their options is likely the right thing to do.
