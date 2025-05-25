Cardinals Outfield Prospect Listed As Potential Trade Candidate
The St. Louis Cardinals are playing great baseball right now. They have won 15 of their last 19 games since starting the year 14-19.
Originally thought to be obvious trade deadline sellers, the Cardinals have now found themselves in buyer's territory, and this could mean that they could add some pieces rather than sell them off.
Their biggest need is bullpen help, and there aren't exactly a lot of bullpen pieces available at the moment.
Josh Jacobs of Redbird Rants listed several players who could be trade candidates for St. Louis at the deadline, and among them was outfield prospect Matt Koperniak, who could be dealt for bullpen help.
"All Koperniak needs is a chance. He's on the Cardinals' 40-man roster currently, but getting an opportunity with St. Louis will require a few injuries occurring first. There are plenty of rebuilding clubs that I could see running Koperniak in their outfield during the second half, and perhaps he could be sent to that kind of club for some bullpen depth, or as a smaller piece of a larger deal."
Koperniak is essentially blocked with the Cardinals. Other outfield prospects such as Nathan Church and Chase Davis will be ready soon, and Koperniak has gotten lost in the shuffle.
However, he could be a valuable trade chip if St. Louis wants to add a bullpen piece or two.
He doesn't have an obvious fit on the big-league roster, so it might make sense for St. Louis to shop him rather than hold onto him.
