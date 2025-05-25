Ex-Cardinals Slugger Likely Headed For All-Star Game With Yankees
Earlier this year, the St. Louis Cardinals made the tough decision to let Paul Goldschmidt walk away in free agency. St. Louis opted to move catcher Willson Contreras to first base so that young catcher Iván Herrera could be the everyday catcher.
This decision has worked out perfectly for the Cardinals as both catchers have exceled in their roles this season. Having both players in the lineup has been massive for the Cardinals and it's cleared room for top prospect Jimmy Crooks to come to the big leagues this season and compete for innings behind the dish.
Goldschmidt signed with the New York Yankees shortly after landing in free agency and has been excellent in his role with the Bronx Bombers. On the season, Goldschmidt is slashing .335/.389/.486, all of which are his best in a single season since his MVP year in 2022.
At this rate, Goldschmidt seems to be heading for high eighth career All-Star appearance. It would be his first All-Star Game since 2022. Before that, he went to six straight All-Star Games from 2013 to 2018.
On the year, Goldschmidt ranks first in runs scored, batting average, hits, on-base percentage, and OPS among American League first basemen. He also ranks among the AL's best in slugging percentage and doubles.
He should continue to excel in the Yankees' lineup because he has Aaron Judge hitting before or after him. With somebody like Judge in the lineup, Goldschmidt's job is much easier.
This is one of those rare situations where both the player and the team are excelling after cutting ties with each other.
