Inside The Cardinals

Ex-Cardinals Slugger Likely Headed For All-Star Game With Yankees

Ex-Cardinal Paul Goldschmidt has been excellent since he joined the Yankees this offseason.

Zach Pressnell

May 24, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Yankees first base Paul Goldschmidt (48) celebrates scoring a run in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
May 24, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Yankees first base Paul Goldschmidt (48) celebrates scoring a run in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Earlier this year, the St. Louis Cardinals made the tough decision to let Paul Goldschmidt walk away in free agency. St. Louis opted to move catcher Willson Contreras to first base so that young catcher Iván Herrera could be the everyday catcher.

This decision has worked out perfectly for the Cardinals as both catchers have exceled in their roles this season. Having both players in the lineup has been massive for the Cardinals and it's cleared room for top prospect Jimmy Crooks to come to the big leagues this season and compete for innings behind the dish.

Goldschmidt signed with the New York Yankees shortly after landing in free agency and has been excellent in his role with the Bronx Bombers. On the season, Goldschmidt is slashing .335/.389/.486, all of which are his best in a single season since his MVP year in 2022.

At this rate, Goldschmidt seems to be heading for high eighth career All-Star appearance. It would be his first All-Star Game since 2022. Before that, he went to six straight All-Star Games from 2013 to 2018.

On the year, Goldschmidt ranks first in runs scored, batting average, hits, on-base percentage, and OPS among American League first basemen. He also ranks among the AL's best in slugging percentage and doubles.

He should continue to excel in the Yankees' lineup because he has Aaron Judge hitting before or after him. With somebody like Judge in the lineup, Goldschmidt's job is much easier.

This is one of those rare situations where both the player and the team are excelling after cutting ties with each other.

More MLB: MLB Writer Lists Cardinals Star As Potential Trade Candidate

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News