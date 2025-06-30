Cardinals Predicted To Add Outfield Depth At Trade Deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals have outperformed their expectations this season. In what was supposed to be a rebuilding year, they are 47-38 and in sole possession of the third National League Wild Card spot.
They are also just 2 1/2 games back of the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central. What they'll do at the trade deadline still isn't confirmed, but even if they trade a piece or two away, they can also add something.
RotoBaller recently listed them at 12th in their latest power rankings and predicted that St. Louis will indeed add a piece at the trade deadline.
"The Cardinals finished off a great week by sweeping the Guardians and hold onto the final NL wild card spot with a one game lead over the Padres. A 19-8 May put them on the map but a 14-13 June helped them stay in great position for contention. They did this with a 4.44 ERA from their pitching staff in June, maybe making them a tough lucky with their league average wRC+ that month. But they were able to squeak out wins and hold a short lead. They’ll likely need to upgrade their outfield at the trade deadline to keep their lead, though, so expect them to have interest in teams who are looking to sell."
In particular, the Cardinals need a right-handed outfield bat with Jordan Walker struggling. They could potentially look into reunions with former Cardinals Tommy Pham or Harrison Bader.
But at the present moment, they need more outfield depth, as well as right-handed hitters. Either candidate fits the bill.
More MLB: MLB Insider Shares High Praise Of Cardinals' Oli Marmol