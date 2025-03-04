Cardinals Predicted To Trade Nolan Arenado To Powerful AL East Team
The St. Louis Cardinals mostly sat on their hands this offseason. They worked behind the scenes to revamp their player development system, but the roster was left untouched.
They failed to trade Nolan Arenado and also foolishly held onto Ryan Helsley and Erick Fedde, risking both pitchers being lost to injury and missing the chance to capitalize on their value.
However, a trade of Arenado can't be completely ruled out. The New York Yankees don't have a clear answer at third base and may need to make a trade soon.
Jared Bloom of Sportskeeda proposed the idea of St. Louis trading Arenado to the Bronx Bombers.
"The St. Louis Cardinals have spent the MLB offseason looking for suitors for Nolan Arenado. They are looking to clear up some space and focus on their younger players," Bloom wrote.
"The New York Yankees could come into play as a trade partner. They have a hole at third base, and Arenado would be an excellent addition as the club looks to hoist their 28th MLB World Series title."
The Yankees haven't had much interest in Arenado this winter, but they might get desperate. Even before D.J. LeMahieu's injury, the Bronx Bombers didn't have a clear answer at third base.
Now, with Giancarlo Stanton set to miss Opening Day, the Yankees could be forced to act.
Trading Arenado would clear salary space for some free agent signings and also allow St. Louis a chance to open up third base for Thomas Saggese or Nolan Gorman.
More MLB: Cardinals Leaning On Sonny Gray To Mentor Rising Star Who Could Soon Be Impactful