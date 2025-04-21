Cardinals Receive Low Grade In Power Rankings After Series Sweep
The St. Louis Cardinals are off to a slow start in 2025. They had picked up some momentum after winning a series against the Houston Astros and improving to .500.
However, they were recently swept in four games by the New York Mets and fell to 9-13 to start the season. They are within striking distance in the National League Central, but hopes of a turnaround seem bleak with the team now four games below the .500 mark.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently revealed his latest power rankings heading into this week. The Cardinals have dropped a spot after being swept in New York.
"Brendan Donovan is having one of the best seasons no one is talking about, hitting .356/.387/.540 and leading the NL with 31 hits in 22 games. However, the offense as a whole continues to be a glaring issue. They were shut out twice last week and managed just nine runs in a four-game sweep at the hands of the Mets," Reuter writes.
The offense was the strength of the team early on this year, and the team was at least getting clutch hits and staying in games. However, that has changed in recent weeks.
The offense has regressed to 2024 levels as the team continues its spiral. If the bats can't get going, then it is highly likely that the Cardinals will be out of contention before long.
The team has missed the postseason in back-to-back years, and a third straight miss is looking increasingly likely.