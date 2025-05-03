Cardinals Should Bring Back Top Prospect, Demote Struggling Slugger
The St. Louis Cardinals are struggling a bit to start 2025. They are 14-19 after 33 games and sit six games back of the first place Chicago Cubs in the National League Central.
In all likelihood, this is not a team that will make it to the postseason. Instead, they are focused on development for this season and giving young players chances to prove themselves.
However, one player in particular has had plenty of chances and hasn't exactly taken advantage of them. Nolan Gorman is hitting .172 after going 0-for-4 in Friday night's series opening loss to the New York Mets.
Earlier in the week, Thomas Saggese was sent down to Triple-A Memphis so that he can play every day. But it might make more sense for the Cardinals to call him back up and play him every day at the Major League level, while Gorman goes back down to Memphis.
It's important that young players get opportunities, and the Cardinals do need to stay true to their reset. But even though 2025 is a retooling year, having Saggese up and in the lineup every day would make more sense.
If he comes up and Gorman goes down, the Cardinals are still staying true to their reset and giving their young players opportunities. At a certain point, they need to see results from Gorman, and if he keeps struggling, they'll have to do something about it.
It will be interesting to see what the Cardinals decide to do, but having Saggese come back, even in a retooling year would be the best option.
