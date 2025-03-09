Cardinals Should Trade $15 Million Starter To Orioles After Grayson Rodriguez Injury
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't accomplished anything yet this offseason. With Opening Day less than three weeks away, they have made no progress on their proposed "reset."
However, it's not too late for them to do something and clear a path for some younger players if that is their goal for 2025. They chose to hold onto Ryan Helsley and were unable to trade Nolan Arenado, but right-hander Erick Fedde could be dealt to a contender in need of pitching.
The Baltimore Orioles are going to be without Grayson Rodriguez for a while after he went down with elbow inflammation. Perhaps the Cardinals could send Fedde to the O's.
Fedde went 9-9 with a 3.30 ERA in 31 starts last year with the Cardinals and Chicago White Sox. He also pitched 177 1/3 innings in 2024.
St. Louis acquired him at the trade deadline, and he helped shore up their rotation. However, the Cardinals aren't expected to contend this year, and trading Fedde would allow them to at least bring back a decent haul of prospects, while also clearing a rotation spot for right-hander Michael McGreevy.
This could be the first step for St. Louis to start their reset, and it would give the Orioles somebody who can eat innings while they wait for the return of Rodriguez later in the year.
Fedde likely won't be back with St. Louis in 2026, so it would make sense to trade him now and capitalize on his trade value while they still can.
