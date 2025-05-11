Cardinals Should Trade All-Star Closer Regardless Of Place In Standings
The St. Louis Cardinals are at a crossroads. Their messaging has been very inconsistent. They have preached a "reset" while also saying that they plan to contend. But you can't always have it both ways.
They've won seven consecutive games and are over the .500 mark. They have once again yet to pick a lane, and their trade deadline strategy is unclear.
If they are out of contention on July 31, then it is very likely that All-Star closer Ryan Helsley will be traded away.
However, even if the Cardinals are in the race, teams will be calling about Helsley, and St. Louis should answer the phone. The Milwaukee Brewers traded Josh Hader in 2022 while they were still in the mix, and picked up a massive haul for him.
St. Louis badly needs to restock their farm system and set themselves up for 2026 and beyond. The best way to do that is to trade Helsley.
The two-time All-Star is in the final year of his contract, and the Cardinals need to capitalize on his value while they still can so as not to make the same mistake the Los Angeles Angels did with Shohei Ohtani.
Mason Keith of FanSided even states that the Cardinals have a viable option to replace Helsley in Gordon Graceffo.
"He has been up and down over the last several seasons, has appeared in a starting role and reliever role, and looks to pitch in any opportunity given to him at this point. But with his pitch repertoire and metrics, he looks to have the makeup of a promising closer," Keith writes.
We'll see what the Cardinals are thinking at the trade deadline, but even if they are in contention, they need to think logically rather than blindly try to push the chips for 2025.
