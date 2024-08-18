Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Show Signs Of Life In Much-Needed Victory Over NL Rival Dodgers

St. Louis is back in the fight

Nate Hagerty

Aug 17, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Andre Pallante (53) throws in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-USA TODAY Sports
The St. Louis Cardinals season is far from over, despite what some might think based on the club's lackluster performances lately.

In a much-needed win, the Cardinals triumphed the National League rival Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 Saturday night to snap an agonizing five-game losing streak.

Cardinals right-handed pitcher Andre Pallente pitched a gem and limited the powerhouse Dodgers offense to just two earned runs on four hits, five strikeouts and two walks in seven innings pitched.

The offense came alive as well as Alec Burleson, Masyn Winn and Nolan Arenado each clobbered a home run to propel the Cardinals to victory.

Arenado's success going forward will be crucial for the Cardinals' chances of making the playoffs. Luckily, the five-time Silver Slugger has turned it on lately at the plate and looks to be getting back to his old ways of hitting.

The eight-time All-Star is batting .304 with five extra-base hits including two home runs, 10 RBIs and a .825 OPS in 15 games played throughout August.

Goldschmidt will also have to step up his game. He's having the worst season of his career on offense and it's possible St. Louis will move on from him after this season ends and he becomes a free agent.

If the slumping 36-year-old and Arenado can both get going, the Cardinals should be in a good spot to make a comeback for a National League Wild Card spot. After Saturday night's encouraging victory, St. Louis stands 10 games behind in the NL Central and 3 1/2 games back from a wild card spot. Don't count this team out just yet.

