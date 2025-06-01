Cardinals Urged To Trade $2 Million Star Reliever At Trade Deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals have won 19 of their last 25 games and enter the month of June eight games over the .500 mark following a 2-0 win on Saturday over the Texas Rangers.
Instead of selling, like many around the game thought they would, St. Louis may end up buying at the trade deadline, or at least holding firm.
That said, their winning ways have not stopped speculation that they may sell off a piece or two or even make moves in both directions.
Scott Plaza of Redbird Rants listed reliever Phil Maton, their only free agent signing as somebody who could be traded.
"I have to be careful citing an important bullpen piece as "expendable", but in the case of Phil Maton, he seems to be an option to be dealt, whether the Cardinals are competing or not," Plaza wrote.
"Maton would be an attractive trade target because of his cheap contract as well. Helsley is making $8.2 million this year and will see a bigger salary when he hits free agency next year. Teams may be hesitant to give up too much for a rental and settle for a cheaper, effective option in Maton."
Maton has been sensational for St. Louis this season. He has lost his only decision, but owns a 2.45 ERA in 24 appearances out of the St. Louis bullpen. He has emerged as a solid setup option for the Cardinals this season and could bring back a decent haul.
It will be interesting to see which direction the Cardinals take.
