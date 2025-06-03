Cardinals Writer Urges Team To Sell To 'Fix Issues Within The Infrastructure'
The St. Louis Cardinals have surged after falling to 14-19 on May 2. They have since won 19 of their last 26 games and are now seven games above the .500 mark.
One would assume that what they do at the trade deadline would be an easy decision: to buy and give this team a chance to make a run. However, it's not that simple this year.
The Cardinals originally planned a "reset", which meant that certain players could be traded. They can add a piece or two, but there are other issues that need to be fixed.
Mason Keith of FanSided listed two reasons for St. Louis to buy and two to sell. One reason to sell was to fix the infrastructure.
"The Cardinals' major weakness is the overall foundation of their player development. With deeper issues at hand to be fixed, trading fringe players can help address this issue sooner rather than later," Keith wrote.
"The starting pitching depth in the minor leagues is depleted, no reliable relievers are being developed, and the organization has yet to produce any power-hitting threat that's a lineup mainstay in over a decade."
The decision will be tough for St. Louis, as they are in contention. But it might be smart to sell off a few assets in order to build for the future. They are transitioning to a new era, as Chaim Bloom will take over for John Mozeliak.
It will certainly be interesting to see how St. Louis navigates the trade deadline.
More MLB: Should Cardinals Cut Ties With 'Expendable' Specialist?