Should Cardinals Cut Ties With 'Expendable' Specialist?
The St. Louis Cardinals made a big decision before the 2025 Major League Baseball season kicked off.
St. Louis had a position battle in center field. After a red-hot spring, Victor Scott II won the jump and has performed above expectations in the regular season so far.
With Scott winning the job, it led defensive specialist Michael Siani to a significantly smaller role than last year to kick off the season. He began the season on the big league roster and was used mainly in a super defensive specialist role and did it well.
He was sent down to the minors, though, and is currently with the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds.
With June now here, speculation has already started about who could be moved ahead of the trade deadline. FanSided’s Scott Plaza suggested that Siani is an "expendable" trade candidate.
"While the Cardinals' outfield depth at the upper minors is a little thin, Michael Siani is a piece that could be dealt for either minor league relief options or a lower-level lottery ticket," Plaza said. "Siani has received plenty (too much) playing time over his past two years with the organization and has done little with the bat to warrant a roster spot on the Cardinals' major league team. He has shown some potential with the bat in the minors, twice hitting double-digit homers while a member of the Reds organization. He also has elite speed, stealing 164 bases in 540 minor league games.
"That skillset is intriguing, but the Cardinals have Victor Scott II on the big league roster who has that same makeup while also hitting from the left side, but with even more potential on the offensive side, while also being a year younger. With Memphis this year, Siani has filled in as an outfielder but also as a designated hitter and has put up an .806 OPS with four homers and seven stolen bases. He is another change-of-scenery candidate that could fetch some type of talent back for St. Louis."
Siani stepped up when the Cardinals needed someone to last year. But, should they look to bring some value back now?
