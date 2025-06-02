Cardinals Writer Urges Team To Sell To Focus On Important Transition
The St. Louis Cardinals are at a bit of a crossroads after a hot month of May. They were initially expected to be clear sellers at this year's trade deadline, but now things are less obvious.
They were 14-19 on May 2, only to get hot and improve to 33-26. But they have a tough schedule awaiting them, and it will be interesting to see how they navigate it.
They could sell to stay true to their transition, or they could buy in order to enhance their chances of winning in 2025.
Mason Keith of Redbird Rants noted that selling might be the best idea to prepare for the next era of Cardinals baseball under the leadership of Chaim Bloom.
"With the orchestrator of this current roster, John Mozeliak, still taking charge for 2025, any decision made by him can cause future issues for his successor, Chaim Bloom. Any decision regarding the future roster needs to be made by the guy who will still be here, which is Chaim. So if the Cardinals are selling off assets to buy into the 2025 team, this benefits Mozeliak to go out on a positive note while potentially leaving Chaim with more of a mess to clean up," Keith wrote.
While buying is tempting, as it should be for St. Louis, they also need to have an eye on the future. This doesn't mean they can't add a piece or two, but they need to stay true to what they originally planned, and selling might be the best way to do that.
