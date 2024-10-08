Dodgers $74 Million Star Floated As Possible Cardinals Offseason Target, Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals struggled mightily on offense in 2024 and with the organization putting the big-league roster on the back burner, next year could also be a struggle.
The Cardinals lineup ranked No. 22 in the league with 672 runs scored. The possibility of losing veteran sluggers Willson Contreras, Nolan Arenado, and Paul Goldschmidt could put the offense in a hole for 2025.
That said, perhaps St. Louis should consider pursuing a Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder, who has been mentioned as a possible offseason acquisition for the Cardinals.
Dodgers left fielder Teoscar Hernández is set to hit free agency this winter and could be a potential lineup-bolstering option for the Cardinals, according to Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer, who proposed the idea.
Hernández has batted .263 with 1725 extra-base hits including 192 home runs, 572 RBIs and a .808 OPS through his nine-year career between his time playing for the Houston Astros, Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners and Dodgers.
The 31-year-old is not only an excellent slugger but also a great teammate in the clubhouse, which could benefit a St. Louis roster filled with youngsters.
The two-time Silver Slugger logged a .272/.339/.501 slash line with 67 extra-base hits including 33 home runs, 99 RBIs and 12 stolen bases for the Dodgers this season.
According to Spotrac, Hernández's estimated market value is roughly $74 million over a three-year deal, translating to nearly $25 million annually.
It might not make sense to spend that much on Hernández when the Cardinals are prioritizing their youth and already have a plethora of young outfielders.
However, Hernández could be a spark for St. Louis' offense and he likely still has plenty of quality years left, as long as he doesn't suffer a career-ending injury. If the Dodgers' All-Star is willing to help the Cardinals rebuild and the organization is prepared to pay him what he deserves, he will be a valuable asset for next season.
More MLB: Cardinals Reportedly 'Unlikely' To Retain Pair Of Beloved Hurlers This Offseason