Inside The Cardinals

Ex-Cardinals First-Round Pick Signs Elsewhere Amid Long Journey In Minors

A once promising St. Louis prospect is on the move again

Nate Hagerty

Jun 30, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; A general view of Busch Stadium during a rain delay prior to the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Yankees at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 30, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; A general view of Busch Stadium during a rain delay prior to the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Yankees at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals have been known for successfully drafting and developing young talent over the years but that's not always the case with some prospects.

A former St. Louis pitching prospect on a long journey in the minor leagues is still clawing his way to the big leagues after landing a deal with a new team.

The Seattle Mariners signed left-handed pitcher Rob Kaminsky to a minor league contract Monday after neglecting to re-sign him this past offseason.

Kaminsky only pitched 4 2/3 innings in the majors after making his debut with St. Louis in 2020, where he logged three strikeouts and two walks and gave up one earned run on three hits throughout five games played.

St. Louis re-signed Kaminsky in 2019 after parting ways with him four years prior but the second chance didn't go as hoped. The Cardinals moved on and he has since continued to look for an opportunity elsewhere.

The 29-year-old has also pitched in the minors for the Cleveland Indians, Philadelphia Phillies and Mariners but hasn't earned another call-up.

The New Jersey native hasn't pitched with an affiliate organization since 2023, where he logged a 6-1 record with a 5.13 ERA, 34-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .301 batting average against and a 1.51 WHIP in 40 1/3 innings pitched for Seattle's farm system.

It's disappointing to see the 2013 first-round draft pick for St. Louis not live up to expectations. The Cardinals even gave him a second chance but some things just aren't meant to be.

More MLB: Nationals Hurler Pending Return From IL Could Be Trade Option For Cardinals

Published
Nate Hagerty

NATE HAGERTY

Nate Hagerty joined “Inside The Cardinals” as a content creator to spread knowledge about his favorite childhood team. A hometown native of Boston, Hagerty chose at an early age of six years old to follow the St. Louis Cardinals. The miraculous season of 04’ for the Red Sox did not deter Hagerty from rooting against his hometown team, nor did it in 2013 against the Red Birds. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu 

Home/St. Louis Cardinals Around MLB