Ex-Cardinals First-Round Pick Signs Elsewhere Amid Long Journey In Minors
The St. Louis Cardinals have been known for successfully drafting and developing young talent over the years but that's not always the case with some prospects.
A former St. Louis pitching prospect on a long journey in the minor leagues is still clawing his way to the big leagues after landing a deal with a new team.
The Seattle Mariners signed left-handed pitcher Rob Kaminsky to a minor league contract Monday after neglecting to re-sign him this past offseason.
Kaminsky only pitched 4 2/3 innings in the majors after making his debut with St. Louis in 2020, where he logged three strikeouts and two walks and gave up one earned run on three hits throughout five games played.
St. Louis re-signed Kaminsky in 2019 after parting ways with him four years prior but the second chance didn't go as hoped. The Cardinals moved on and he has since continued to look for an opportunity elsewhere.
The 29-year-old has also pitched in the minors for the Cleveland Indians, Philadelphia Phillies and Mariners but hasn't earned another call-up.
The New Jersey native hasn't pitched with an affiliate organization since 2023, where he logged a 6-1 record with a 5.13 ERA, 34-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .301 batting average against and a 1.51 WHIP in 40 1/3 innings pitched for Seattle's farm system.
It's disappointing to see the 2013 first-round draft pick for St. Louis not live up to expectations. The Cardinals even gave him a second chance but some things just aren't meant to be.
