Nationals Hurler Pending Return From IL Could Be Trade Option For Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals are hoping to be in the market for pitching at the July 30 trade deadline as the club looks to turn things around from a slow start to 2024.
Many contending clubs will be looking to bolster their rotation this summer and St. Louis might have to dig deep to find what they're looking for.
The Cardinals will likely seek another proven starter to add to the veteran-laden rotation and a Washington Nationals hurler might be a suitable candidate.
"If not for the question of whether he will return from the injured list in time to prove he's healthy before the trade deadline, Trevor Williams would rank significantly higher," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter wrote Thursday when discussing his list of the top starting pitchers who could be on the trade block this summer.
Before being placed on the injured list in early June due to a right flexor muscle strain, Williams was having the best season of his career.
Williams posted a 5-0 record with a 2.22 ERA, 47-to-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .221 batting average against and a 1.08 WHIP in 56 2/3 innings pitched for Washington prior to his injury this season.
It's uncertain when Williams will return, so it's too early to say that the Cardinals should go for him but considering how well he pitched to start the season, it's worth keeping an eye on his road to recovery. It's worth noting that his current injury is sometimes a precursor to Tommy John surgery but there's been no mention of surgery yet.
The 32-year-old would be a great rental option if he can prove he's fully healed before the trade deadline. Williams only has $7 million left on his two-year, $13 million contract that ends after this season -- making him an impending free agent.
If the Cardinals can land him without giving up any top prospects, investing in him for half a season as St. Louis looks to contend would make sense.
