Ex-Cardinals Hurler Listed As Potentially Undervalued Free Agent
The St. Louis Cardinals are cutting payroll this offseason. This means they likely won't sign any free agents to improve the big-league roster and will instead be investing in player development for 2025.
The Cardinals already declined the club options of pitchers Keynan Middleton, Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson. Paul Goldschmidt also is unlikely to be back in 2025.
But teams looking to spend could potentially make a run at certain Cardinals players that are on the market. Gibson in particular could be had by a team in need of pitching.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report listed him as one of the more intriguing free agents this offseason and one that may potentially be undervalued.
"At 37 years old with a sinker/fastball velocity that was never great and is only getting slower, Kyle Gibson—who has never started a postseason game in his 12-year career—can hardly be considered a legitimate No. 2 or No. 3 starter for a playoff team," Miller wrote.
"What he can be considered, though, is reliable to take his turn through the rotation every fifth day, eating up a decent chunk of the roughly 1,450 innings you need from your pitching staff over the course of the season."
Gibson pitched 169 2/3 innings for the Cardinals in 2024 after being signed to a one-year, $12 million contract. The veteran right-hander went 8-8 with a 4.24 ERA, posting a 1.35 WHIP, a 0.9 WAR and averaging eight strikeouts per nine innings.
He'll likely be in line for another one-year deal this winter.
