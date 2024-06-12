Ex-Cardinals Hurler Signs With NL Central Rival Amid Difficult Start To Season
The St. Louis Cardinals will likely hunt for another starting pitcher if they can establish themselves as buyers before the trade deadline.
With this summer's market so competitive for starters, the Cardinals might have to dig deep or be willing to give up a decent haul of prospects to land what they're looking for.
St. Louis recently had the opportunity to reunite with a former Cardinals hurler but decided not to. However, the National League Central rival Pittsburgh Pirates have chosen to give him a chance.
"Righty Jake Woodford, who just elected free agency after being designated for assignment by the (Chicago) White Sox, is expected to sign with the Pirates, per source," MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported Monday.
Woodford posted a 10-7 record with a 4.29 ERA, 119-to-63 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .269 batting average against and a 1.37 WHIP throughout four seasons pitched for the Cardinals as a starter and reliever.
The former homegrown talent made his debut with St. Louis in 2020 but wasn't re-signed after having a brutal 2023 campaign in which Woodford struggled to command at-bats and was sidelined often for a right shoulder injury that routinely flared up.
The once-promising hurler has continued to spiral downward after only lasting two outings while giving up 10 earned runs and recording a 2.40 WHIP in eight innings pitched for the White Sox this season.
The 27-year-old had two solid seasons between 2021 and 2022 but hasn't done much since. His stock wasn't worth investing in for the Cardinals who need a pitcher they can rely on.
Perhaps the Pirates see something in Woodford that St. Louis missed out on but for now, it doesn't appear that's the case.
More MLB: Cardinals Rising Star Showing Signs Of Improvement; Could Return Be Soon?