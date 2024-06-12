Cardinals Could Poach Rockies Ace Whose ‘Stock Is Rising’ Amid Recent Dominance
The St. Louis Cardinals rotation has improved from last year's disappointing arsenal, which was largely responsible for the club's embarrassing 71-91 record.
However, with the injury of Steven Matz, the Cardinals have come to realize that they still need one more quality starter -- whether that be a middle-of-the-rotation or front-end hurler behind ace Sonny Gray.
With the trade deadline speculations heating up, a Colorado Rockies pitcher has been pitching lights out recently and could be an ideal trade option for St. Louis this summer.
Rockies right-handed pitcher Cal Quantrill has been on fire since turning things around at the beginning of May and is setting himself up to be a viable option for clubs looking to trade for starting pitching before the trade deadline, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
Quantrill has posted a 6-1 record with a 2.03 ERA, 39-to-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .225 batting average against and a 1.18 WHIP in 47 innings pitched for the Rockies throughout May and June.
The 28-year-old began the season on the wrong foot but has since found his groove and established himself as Colorado's top starting pitcher.
The Canadian has posted a 41-27 record with a 3.77 ERA, 483-to-195 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .253 batting average against and a 1.26 WHIP throughout six seasons pitched in the big leagues.
The coveted starter is pitching at the top of his game, and his career stats prove he's a reliable asset. With the Rockies being definite sellers at the trade deadline and Quantrill under team control through 2025, the Cardinals should consider trading for him.
St. Louis will likely have to give up a decent haul of prospects in return but it might be worth it. Adding Quantril to the rotation could certainly help stack up some more wins for the Cardinals in a tight National League Central race.
