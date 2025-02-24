Houston Outlet Reports Cardinals $260 Million Star Won't Be Traded To Astros
The St. Louis Cardinals were hoping to trade Nolan Arenado this offseason and shed some salary, while also potentially clearing a spot for Nolan Gorman or Thomas Saggese to play third base.
However, their attempts were in vain. Arenado rejected a deal to the Houston Astros and his stance on waiving his no-trade clause for Houston is likely not going to change, per Katie Woo and Chandler Rome.
Thus, Arenado will likely remain in St. Louis for the 2025 season.
The Astros have had interest in Arenado all offseason long, especially after losing Alex Bregman, but Michael Shapiro of the Houston Chronicle predicted that the Astros will not trade for him, at least anytime soon.
"St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado will not waive his no-trade clause to play in Houston as of Monday, according to The Athletic’s Chandler Rome and Katie Woo. Houston and St. Louis engaged in trade talks regarding Arenado earlier this winter, and discussions resumed this weekend after Bregman’s departure. Neither conversation led to a transaction, and, per the Athletic, 'no deal is gaining traction,"'Shapiro wrote.
The Astros have been planning on giving Jose Altuve reps in left field and playing Isaac Paredes at second base some, hence their interest in Arenado. However, a trade to Houston doesn't appear likely.
The Cardinals are likely going to be stuck with Arenado until at least the trade deadline. This ultimately delays their planned "reset" and blocks certain players from receiving everyday reps.
We'll see how the Cardinals divide up their playing time.
