3 Players Cardinals Should Sign to Contract Extensions Before It's Too Late
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Over the last few days, the Milwaukee Brewers and Seattle Mariners have made big moves to sign their top prospects and young players to massive contracts.
The Brewers inked Cooper Pratt to a long-term deal before he ever made it to the big leagues. The Mariners recently gave Colt Emerson nearly $100 million over eight years.
The St. Louis Cardinals should be willing to take a page out of their books. The Cardinals could afford to ink some of their young stars to big contracts, especially before they begin heating up this year.
Who should the Caridnals lock down on long term deals?
SS Masyn Winn
Masyn Winn is one of the best young shortstops in the game and he's reached this point with mediocre production at the plate. In the field, he's one of the best players in the game. The Cardinals need to find a big contract extension with him before he begins finding his groove at the plate, which would drive his value up quite a bit. St. Louis has depth in the middle infield for the future, but if it could lock down Winn, it wouldn't have to worry about adding a shortstop for the entire length of his contract.
C/DH Iván Herrera
Iván Herrera is the best hitter on the Cardinals roster and is likely only getting better as time goes on. Herrera is a slugger with plus power and good plate discipline. His ability to catch makes him very valuable, but the Cardinals will likely use him as the designated hitter more often than anything going forward. Either way, his bat is very valuable. The Cardinals could afford to give him a big deal over six or seven years to avoid losing him when his deal runs out.
2B JJ Wetherholt
This kind of list is designed for JJ Wetherholt. The same way the Mariners signed Emerson to a big deal, the Cardinals need to sign Wetherholt to one. In fact, they could even offer a deal right around the same value. At this point in their respective careers, Wetherholt and Emerson are very similar. Cardinals should be willing to bet on his future by signing him to a massive deal for the next eight to 10 seasons. If Wetherholt's early production is indicative of his future with St. Louis, this would be the perfect idea.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper. He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team, where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network, among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "St. Louis Cardinals On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com