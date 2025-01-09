Cardinals Superstar Nolan Arenado 'More Open-Minded' To Expanding Trade Market
The St. Louis Cardinals are having trouble this winter finding a suitable trade destination for superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado.
Despite being a potential future Hall of Fame candidate, Arenado's stock has plummeted with his lack of offensive production over the previous few seasons.
With Opening Day steadily approaching, Arenado has made a bold move in his quest to find a new team to play for in 2025.
"I do believe the (Boston) Red Sox want to make at least one more significant trade," MLB Network's Jon Morosi stated Thursday morning on Hot Stove. "It could be for Arenado. It could be for an arm like Sandy Alcantara, who we mentioned on the show yesterday. But I was told by a source last night, Lauren, that it's not necessarily Boston or bust for Arenado -- that there is an open-mindedness on his part, that perhaps after Houston (Astros) possibility went away, that he would be willing to entertain spots that are not Boston. Perhaps a team like the (Seattle) Mariners or a team like the (Detroit) Tigers, both of whom are known to be involved in the markets for various bats that are still out there."
Arenado blocked a trade to the Astros earlier this offseason, as they weren't one of the six teams on his list of teams he'd approve a trade to. Since then, the Red Sox have emerged as the 10-time Gold Glove defender's last chance to be moved.
"So certainly, yes, Boston probably is still top of the list, competitive team, great place to hit but, his swing would play really well there," Morosi continued. "But I'm told more in the last 24 hours that Boston is not the only team that Arenado was willing to waive that no-trade clause for a trade deal."
The eight-time All-Star's original list included the Red Sox, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, the Los Angeles Angels and his childhood favorite team, the LA Dodgers. Could desperation lead Arenado to join a smaller-market club for 2025?
