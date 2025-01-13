Cardinals 2-Time All-Star Acknowledges Shortcomings; Hopes For Redemption In 2025
The St. Louis Cardinals have greatly underperformed the past few seasons but several veteran stars hope to change that as the franchise looks to reset.
For instance, Cardinals five-time Silver Slugger Nolan Arenado endured his worst offensive campaign in 2024 and is motivated to return to being the power-hitter he used to be.
Another Cardinals veteran feels the heat after his declining performance has led to many demanding he be traded. However, the floundering hurler hopes to flip the script by dominating in 2025.
"'I love St. Louis, I’ve done nothing but try and stay in St. Louis, and part of me feels like I owe the people of St. Louis some better baseball,' (Miles) Mikolas said," as transcribed by St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold on Monday. “'If this is my last year there, and we know it could be, then I want to pitch well enough that it feels like, hey, we want you to come back. Let’s keep this going. No one wants at the end for people to say ‘good riddance.'"
Mikolas posted a 10-11 record with a 5.35 ERA, 122-to-25 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .284 batting average against and a 1.28 WHIP throughout 171 2/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals in 2024.
The two-time All-Star is owed roughly $18 million in the final year of his contract this upcoming season, so the Cardinals would likely prefer to trade Mikolas before Opening Day as they aim to reduce payroll.
However, Mikolas's high price tag and shaky pedigree make moving him challenging. There's a solid chance St. Louis won't find a trade partner for him this winter.
If Mikolas hopes to be re-signed by the Cardinals next offseason, he has a long way to go before he proves worthy of another deal. Hopefully, he will turn things around in 2025 and end things positively with St. Louis.
