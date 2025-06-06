MLB Writer Expresses Concern Over Cardinals Jordan Walker Situation
The St. Louis Cardinals have cooled off just a bit after a red-hot May. They are still 34-28 and in second place in the National League Central and just a half-game back of the final Wild Card spot.
However, they now have to deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays and Milwaukee Brewers in their next three series.
Last weekend in Texas, Jordan Walker was placed on the 10-Day Injured List with a wrist issue. He is eligible to come off the injured list on Sunday against the Dodgers, but unfortunately, he has had a setback.
Wynston Wilcox of FanSided expressed concern over the Walker situation.
"Walker’s rehab plan had a setback after he received an injection in his right wrist. He added he wouldn’t be activated to the roster by Sunday, which is the first day he’s available to return from the injured list. Yet another ripple in a player who’s had such an up-and-down MLB career with the Cards," Wilcox wrote.
"The St. Louis Cardinals are now tasked with remaining one of the hottest teams in baseball without one of their hottest players."
This is certainly concerning for St. Louis, especially given that Ryan Vilade hasn't done much of anything since being called up to replace Walker.
The Cardinals offense has been prolific all season long, so there are ways they can get by without Walker. But the situation is certainly less than ideal, and Walker is now going to be out longer than originally anticipated.
More MLB: Cardinals Could Trade All-Star closer to Dodgers with Tanner Scott struggling