Phillies-Cardinals Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends Philly Alec Bohm Replacement
The St. Louis Cardinals are actively seeking suitable trade partners as the front office looks for ways to slash payroll this offseason.
Given the Cardinals' youth-laden roster, St. Louis has few trade chips to choose from without jeopardizing the franchise's future.
Players with high price tags are on the Cardinals' trade block, including a fan favorite, who is mentioned in a potential blockbuster with the National League East-rival Philadelphia Phillies.
"The Phillies need an elite, right-handed, high-leverage closer and I think this deal makes a lot of sense for them, especially if they could turn around and sign either Alex Bregman or Willy Adames to replace (Alec) Bohm at the hot corner," Bleacher Report's Jim Bowden wrote Monday when discussing a potential trade between the Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers for closing pitcher Devin Williams. "I don’t think Phillies prospect Aidan Miller will be ready to play third in the majors until at least 2026 or 2027. I’ve heard the rumors they could have interest in getting (Nolan) Arenado from the Cardinals and I do think playing at Citizens Bank Park would help him but St. Louis would need to absorb a lot of his contract."
Bohm's embarrassing performance during this year's postseason has allowed him to be traded this offseason. Although Arenado has little experience in the playoffs, he's far more accomplished and is hungry to win a World Series.
The Phillies have unfinished business after failing to win the Fall Classic three years in a row and acquiring a championship-hungry Arenado could help them achieve their ultimate goal.
A recent trade proposal involving the Cardinals, Phillies, and Seattle Mariners would send Arenado and National League Reliever of the Year Ryan Helsley to Philadelphia.
As rumors heat up, Arenado's top trade destinations should become clearer but for now, the Phillies seem to be a legitimate potential suitor.
More MLB: Ex-Cardinals Homegrown Star Predicted To Sign Three-Year, $60 Million Deal