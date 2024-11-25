Potential Blockbuster Deal Would Send Pair Of Cardinals Stars To Yankees
The St. Louis Cardinals are likely going to sell off a few pieces this offseason. They won't be signing free agents to improve their roster, but rather focusing on player development for 2025.
Two players that could be on the way out are third baseman Nolan Arenado and closer Ryan Helsley. Arenado had a rough year, hitting .272 but with only 16 home runs and a .719 OPS. Helsley saved 49 games, a Cardinals franchise record and won the National League Reliever of the Year Award.
Brandon Wile of The Score predicts that St. Louis will trade both stars to the New York Yankees this winter.
"The Yankees swing a deal to acquire third baseman Nolan Arenado and closer Ryan Helsley from the St. Louis Cardinals, addressing a pair of needs. Arenado isn't the All-Star-caliber player he once was. His power numbers declined in each of the last three seasons, but he's still an elite defender who hardly strikes out. With three years and roughly $64 million remaining on his contract, it's an easier price tag for New York to swallow," Wile wrote.
"Bringing in Arenado allows the Yankees to move Jazz Chisholm Jr. to either second base or center field, further aiding a defense that struggled in the postseason. Helsley is coming off a season in which he was NL Reliever of the Year. He'll slide into New York's closer's role, allowing Weaver to be a setup man.
New York could use a bat with Gleyber Torres now a free agent. They also have two solid prospects that the Cardinals may be interested in such as Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones.
More MLB: Insider Suggests Potential Cardinals-Red Sox Swap In One Scenario