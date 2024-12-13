Ex-Cardinals' Jack Flaherty Predicted To Sign $72 Million Deal With AL West Club
Former St. Louis Cardinals right-handed pitcher Jack Flaherty is exploring the free-agent market for the second time in his career after signing with the Detroit Tigers last offseason.
Since being dealt to the Baltimore Orioles at the 2023 trade deadline, Flaherty has rejuvenated his career -- helping his childhood favorite team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, win their eighth World Series title.
It's safe to say Flaherty is one of the most coveted starting pitchers available. Consequently, he could land a significant payday this winter by signing with an American League West club looking to return to the playoffs.
"As far as a team goes, this feels like a great spot for the (Los Angeles) Angels to make one more splash," Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote Friday when discussing where Flaherty could sign.
Flaherty logged a 41-31 record with a 3.58 ERA, 706-to-242 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .240 batting average against and a 1.19 WHIP throughout seven seasons with the Cardinals after being selected by St. Louis in the first round of the 2014 draft.
"Flaherty was born and raised in Los Angeles, but the Dodgers are probably out of the $20M+ pitcher market now," Miller continued. "And the moves the Halos have made already this offseason show a desperation to not sputter through another lost year. Adding Flaherty to the mix alongside (Yusei) Kikuchi, Kyle Hendricks, Tyler Anderson and José Soriano at least makes them interesting in the AL West race. Prediction: 3 years, $72M to the Los Angeles Angels."
A contract as such would provide Flaherty with a $24 million annual average value, a significant increase from the $14 million he earned in 2024 between the Tigers and Dodgers.
If Flaherty overcomes his lingering back problems and stays healthy, he could be a serious weapon for the Angels, who are quickly looking to build a championship-caliber roster.
