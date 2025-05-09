Inside The Cardinals

Red Sox Rafael Devers Drama Could Open Door For Trade With Cardinals

The Cardinals could help the Red Sox put an end to some drama.

Curt Bishop

Mar 15, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox hat and glove lay in the dugout at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
Mar 15, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox hat and glove lay in the dugout at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals tried all offseason long to trade third baseman Nolan Arenado, but when the Boston Red Sox signed Alex Bregman, those chances were dashed. Arenado is slashing .256/.342/.395 with three home runs, 14 RBI and a .738 OPS.

The Red Sox had interest in Arenado, but ultimately chose Bregman, leaving the Cardinals stuck with their star third baseman.

However, the Cardinals may be able to help the Red Sox smooth over a sticky situation. Recently, Rafael Devers refused to move to first base and was very public about his disdain towards the idea.

With Triston Casas out for the year, the Red Sox could potentially turn to the Cardinals for some help.

Boston was on Arenado's list of teams he was willing to accept a trade to. The eight-time All-Star was even reportedly willing to move to first base to help facilitate a trade.

This could open the door for the Cardinals to finally find a new home for Arenado. St. Louis is in the middle of a "reset" while the Red Sox are trying to contend in 2025. With Devers unwilling to move and Casas out, the door could be open for the Cardinals and Red Sox to make a trade.

This would allow St. Louis to open up third base for either Nolan Gorman or Thomas Saggese, while also finally kickstarting their much needed rebuild. The goal for St. Louis should be to focus on 2026 and beyond.

It will be interesting to see if the Red Sox come calling the Cardinals in the next few weeks.

More MLB: Insider Addresses Cardinals All-Star’s Potential Availability

Published
Curt Bishop
CURT BISHOP

Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news.

Home/St. Louis Cardinals Around MLB