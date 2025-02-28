Rising Cardinals Star Listed As Player With Much To Prove In 2025
The St. Louis Cardinals were quiet this winter, much to the chagrin of their fanbase. No moves were made that directly impacted the Major League roster.
When the Nolan Arenado trade failed, the Cardinals also failed to trade Ryan Helsley and Erick Fedde, leaving the franchise stuck in the dreaded middle. As such, 2025 is likely not going to be a pleasant season in St. Louis.
However, it's still an important year for the organization, as several players have a lot to prove. Zach Wadley of Yardbarker listed former top prospect Jordan Walker as somebody with much to prove.
"Walker was a ballyhooed prospect, but the start of his Major League career has been anything but smooth. He's bounced between St. Louis and Triple A Memphis the last two seasons," Wadley writes.
"The Cardinals needs him to provide more pop. He hit just five home runs in 178 plate appearances last season. Walker is only 22 and he's played in 168 big league games. He's still young, but St. Louis is hopeful for a breakout season."
With a new hitting coach in Brant Brown, Walker may have better luck in 2025, which would be a major key for the Cardinals. They want to see what they have with their young core.
Walker is a key part of that core, and if he can get going, the future may be a little bit brighter in the Gateway City beyond 2025. It will certainly be interesting to see what kind of season he can put together.
