Yankees All-Star Hurler Reportedly Being Shopped; Cardinals Poised To Make Move
The St. Louis Cardinals have been linked to a handful of rumors and speculations so far at this year's trade deadline as we wait for the club to make a trade.
The only move made was when the Cardinals designated a reliever for assignment but that player has not yet been picked up or dealt to another team.
St. Louis will eventually make a trade and it could be with the New York Yankees in a deal that would give the Cardinals another starter to add to the rotation.
"Nestor Cortes is a name that’s definitely out there," New York Post's Jon Heyman reported on Monday when discussing trade deadline rumors. "Won’t be shocked if he’s moved. Haven’t confirmed Tommy Edman is a target for Cortes but NYY does like him."
Cortes has posted a 4-9 record with a 4.13 ERA, 116-to-26 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .258 batting average against and a 1.21 WHIP in 124 1/3 innings pitched for the Yankees in 2024.
The 29-year-old is arbitration-eligible next season -- meaning he's under team control through 2025 -- and is only owed an economical $3.95 million for this year.
The All-Star pitcher has logged a 28-20 record with a 3.89 ERA, 529-to-147 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .236 batting average against and a 1.18 WHIP across seven seasons pitched in the big leagues.
It's been reported multiple times that the Yankees are interested in a trade for Gold Glove defender Edman. Now that Cortes is being tossed out there as a trade chip, it makes one wonder if an exchange involving both players is in the works.
Could this be the move the Cardinals make to boost the rotation?
More MLB: White Sox Reportedly Negotiated For Cardinals Rising Star; Offered Coveted Hurler