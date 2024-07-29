Inside The Cardinals

Yankees All-Star Hurler Reportedly Being Shopped; Cardinals Poised To Make Move

St. Louis might know the name of its next starting pitcher

Nate Hagerty

May 5, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes (65) hands the ball to manager Aaron Boone (17) after being relieved during the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
The St. Louis Cardinals have been linked to a handful of rumors and speculations so far at this year's trade deadline as we wait for the club to make a trade.

The only move made was when the Cardinals designated a reliever for assignment but that player has not yet been picked up or dealt to another team.

St. Louis will eventually make a trade and it could be with the New York Yankees in a deal that would give the Cardinals another starter to add to the rotation.

"Nestor Cortes is a name that’s definitely out there," New York Post's Jon Heyman reported on Monday when discussing trade deadline rumors. "Won’t be shocked if he’s moved. Haven’t confirmed Tommy Edman is a target for Cortes but NYY does like him."

Cortes has posted a 4-9 record with a 4.13 ERA, 116-to-26 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .258 batting average against and a 1.21 WHIP in 124 1/3 innings pitched for the Yankees in 2024.

The 29-year-old is arbitration-eligible next season -- meaning he's under team control through 2025 -- and is only owed an economical $3.95 million for this year.

The All-Star pitcher has logged a 28-20 record with a 3.89 ERA, 529-to-147 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .236 batting average against and a 1.18 WHIP across seven seasons pitched in the big leagues.

It's been reported multiple times that the Yankees are interested in a trade for Gold Glove defender Edman. Now that Cortes is being tossed out there as a trade chip, it makes one wonder if an exchange involving both players is in the works.

Could this be the move the Cardinals make to boost the rotation?

