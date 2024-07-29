Multiple Reports Link Dodgers, Yankees To Cardinals Gold Glover; Trade Imminent
The St. Louis Cardinals are patiently waiting to strike in the trade market but it's looking like a trade might be in the works and could happen soon.
The Cardinals recently cleared some space by designating a former high-leverage hurler for assignment, which should help the club in its pursuit of landing another starting pitcher.
Unfortunately, another Cardinals player could be on the move soon, too, as multiple reports link him to a pair of top contending organizations in a potential blockbuster deal.
"The Los Angeles Dodgers are in discussions with the St. Louis Cardinals on a deal to acquire utilityman Tommy Edman," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported on Sunday. "The New York Yankees also have an interest in Edman."
This news was released not long after The Athletic's Kate Woo first reported that the Dodgers and Yankees were showing interest in trading for the Cardinals' homegrown talent.
Writers from The Athletic are not the only sources hearing these speculations -- making the odds of Edman being moved all the more likely.
"The Dodgers, who have long liked Tommy Edman, are among teams considering him," the New York Post's Jon Heyman also wrote on Sunday.
Sometimes, sacrifices have to be made to move forward and perhaps that's what's about to happen with St.Louis and Edman. The 29-year-old is a versatile player but might be best served as a trade chip to help improve the roster.
A lot can happen between now and the July 30 trade deadline and it should be interesting to see if St. Louis deals Edman in exchange for pitching.
