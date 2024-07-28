Cardinals Hurler DFA'd Following Poor Performance In 2024; Will Trade Be Next Move?
The St. Louis Cardinals appear to be getting ready to make a splash at this year's trade deadline, with the latest roster move opening up space.
After a difficult 2024 campaign, the Cardinals have designated a pitcher for assignment -- helping make room for anticipated trades.
"Roster News: right-handed pitcher Kyle Leahy has been recalled from Memphis (AAA)," the organization announced Sunday. "RHP Giovanny Gallegos has been designated for assignment."
Gallegos has posted a 2-1 record with a 6.53 ERA, 21-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .286 batting average against and a 1.65 WHIP in 20 2/3 innings pitched for St. Louis this season.
The 32-year-old has a club option in 2025 for $6.5 million but the Cardinals don't seem interested in bringing him back for another season, let alone the rest of this one.
Overall, Gallegos has been a reliable reliever, logging an 18-21 record with a 3.49 ERA, 396-to-88 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .209 batting average against and a 1.02 WHIP across eight seasons pitched between playing for the New York Yankees and Cardinals.
The Cardinals will likely look to trade Gallegos to reduce salary costs. The money used in this deal will go towards affording the club's next starting pitcher or another trade target.
If the Cardinals are unable to find a suitor for Gallegos, he'll likely be released and will not return back to St. Louis' roster.
