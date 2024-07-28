Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Hurler DFA'd Following Poor Performance In 2024; Will Trade Be Next Move?

St. Louis is moving on from the struggling pitcher

Nate Hagerty

Apr 20, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos (65) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos (65) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals appear to be getting ready to make a splash at this year's trade deadline, with the latest roster move opening up space.

After a difficult 2024 campaign, the Cardinals have designated a pitcher for assignment -- helping make room for anticipated trades.

"Roster News: right-handed pitcher Kyle Leahy has been recalled from Memphis (AAA)," the organization announced Sunday. "RHP Giovanny Gallegos has been designated for assignment."

Gallegos has posted a 2-1 record with a 6.53 ERA, 21-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .286 batting average against and a 1.65 WHIP in 20 2/3 innings pitched for St. Louis this season.

The 32-year-old has a club option in 2025 for $6.5 million but the Cardinals don't seem interested in bringing him back for another season, let alone the rest of this one.

Overall, Gallegos has been a reliable reliever, logging an 18-21 record with a 3.49 ERA, 396-to-88 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .209 batting average against and a 1.02 WHIP across eight seasons pitched between playing for the New York Yankees and Cardinals.

The Cardinals will likely look to trade Gallegos to reduce salary costs. The money used in this deal will go towards affording the club's next starting pitcher or another trade target.

If the Cardinals are unable to find a suitor for Gallegos, he'll likely be released and will not return back to St. Louis' roster.

More MLB: Cardinals Shockingly Labeled 'Great Fit' For NL Central Rival Household Name

Published
Nate Hagerty

NATE HAGERTY

Nate Hagerty joined “Inside The Cardinals” as a content creator to spread knowledge about his favorite childhood team. A hometown native of Boston, Hagerty chose at an early age of six years old to follow the St. Louis Cardinals. The miraculous season of 04’ for the Red Sox did not deter Hagerty from rooting against his hometown team, nor did it in 2013 against the Red Birds. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu 

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News