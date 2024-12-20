Yankees Focused On Ex-Cardinals Slugger After Astros Land Christian Walker For $60M
A former St. Louis Cardinals slugger's market might have narrowed Friday afternoon following the blockbuster signing of Christian Walker to the Houston Astros.
The three-time Gold Glove first baseman landed a three-year, $60 million contract and will officially join Houston after he passes his physical.
The New York Yankees were reportedly interested in Walker after declining Chicago Cubs legend Anthony Rizzo's 2025 club option. With the former Arizona Diamondbacks infielder out of the picture, the Bronx Bombers may turn to a former Cardinals fan favorite.
"The Yankees were interested in Walker too but didn’t want to lose a draft pick in compensation," USA Today's Bob Nightengale wrote Friday following the breaking news of Walker signing with the Astros. "They still are focused on Paul Goldschmidt and Carlos Santana."
Goldschmidt is exploring the free-agent market for the first time in his highly decorated 14-year career but after enduring the worst offensive campaign of his career in 2024, teams looking for a new first baseman are hesitant to sign the four-time Gold Glove defender.
The five-time Silver Slugger batted .245 with 56 extra-base hits including 22 home runs, 65 RBIs and a .716 OPS in 154 games played for the Cardinals this season.
The Yankees are known for having a hitter-friendly park. However, left-handed batters have a clear advantage, as the right field wall is the closest to the plate.
Still, the Yankees are legitimate contenders for next season and that's what Goldschmidt considers most important. Perhaps if he's with a more competitive club, the 2021 National League MVP will begin to show his true colors again.
